Fay Sprouse, Greenwood County School District 51 superintendent, has ridden in a bus and assisted bus drivers in delivering meals to students daily since Thursday.
While many schools across the state are providing meals to enrolled students, Sprouse and Ware Shoals bus drivers are taking food to the community. The buses deliver food to anyone 18 or younger, regardless of whether they attend a school in the district. The buses begin their routes at 8 a.m. and deliver meals until 9 a.m.
“We are grateful for the number of district employees who are contributing to this effort,” Sprouse said. “Each day, 12 food service staff, eight bus drivers, and about 15 other employees come together.”
The number of children served has increased each day since Thursday. Sprouse said 140 children received 280 meals on Day 1, 259 children received 518 meals on the second day and the third day saw 586 meals delivered to 293 children.
“Receiving lunch from school each day is something the children look forward to,” Sprouse said. “Doing this lets them know we care about them and miss them.”
Sprouse riding the buses and drivers delivering meals close to students’ homes helps them stay connected. Bringing meals to students’ homes allow Sprouse and bus drivers to answer their questions, check up on how they are doing with their classes and see their faces five days out of the week.
“We’re just a small community and that’s the way we roll,” she said. “It’s better to give than to receive, and when we’re giving we’re serving our community.”
Sprouse thanks the bus drivers and cafeteria workers each morning, because she has prior experience as a bus driver and appreciates what they do. Up until she became superintendent, she had her bus driver’s license.
“I strongly believe I should not ask others to do things that I am not willing to do myself,” she said.
Meals are available for pick up at Ware Shoals High School from 8-9 a.m. as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.