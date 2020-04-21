Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday via livestream enjoy The Square on Air, an Abbeville-based weekly video broadcast of regional musical talent.
First up is Elberton, Georgia musician Clay Page who was an American Idol contestant.
Page’s “Southbound” EP made waves across the country before his American Idol journey ever began. During 2019, Clay Page earned a title as an American Top 40 contestant. In February, Page also played Abbeville Opera House.
Plans are for Page be interviewed by Benji Greeson, an Abbeville City Council member and radio personality on The Southern Fried Morning Show on WZLA, 92.9 FM in Abbeville.
Page, 25, said Greeson has been spinning his tunes long before he became something of a household name.
“Benji has been playing my stuff from as far back as when I was still recording music in my bedroom,” Page said. “The pressure’s on with ‘The Square on Air’ if I’m the first one. I think it will kind of be like playing a house concert. ... Expect some originals and some new stuff and a giveaway. It will definitely just be me and my guitar. COVID-19 has forced me to be creative to generate income. I have raffled off a couple of guitars.”
Page said he’s excited about “The Square on Air” opportunity, especially since more than a dozen shows he had lined up in April, from Alabama to California, have been canceled amid COVID-19, along with postponement of a huge music festival planned for his hometown. Page said he’s grateful for tour sponsors’ support, including local businesses.
“I would have been finishing up a tour this weekend,” Page said. “It was three months’ worth of work. At first, I wanted to be angry, but it’s all about attitude. ... I am blessed, I really am. I think COVID-19 is going to change the way we do a lot of things, including music. You have to find the good in what you do have.”
Check out Sunday night’s performance at the Facebook page for “The Square on Air” and on YouTube. Plans are also in the works for WCTEL to broadcast performances on its Neighbor-to-Neighbor local content channel, channel 20, for WCTEL subscribers. WCTEL plans to air “The Square on Air” two times per week, 9 p.m. Tuesdays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
With a retro studio set design, in a private building, at the end of Trinity Street, “The Square on Air” is poised to be a little bit talk show and a little bit live music.
Fred Engler, a musician who has also worked with a production company, is handling the video and audio for the show. Eric Delgado, a musician with the Unified Lights, is coordinating performers for “The Square on Air.” Amber Dawn Griffin, a teacher, will be introducing the show.
Plans are for a skeleton crew to make the livestreams happen within COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’d like to raise money for the artists since they can’t go out and perform right now,” Delgado said.
Delgado works as a veterans counselor with Piedmont Technical College and is also vying to run for Abbeville mayor.
The idea for “The Square on Air” began to formulate with the novel coronavirus outbreak when “musicians were no longer getting gigs,” Engler said. “It’s a way to keep the music the going,” Engler added.
Originally, Engler said the idea was to do live concerts before audiences, but gathering size restrictions imposed during COVID-19 have nixed that plan.
“We’ve cut out the audience part and are fast-tracking the livestream,” Engler said. “We’re going to have somebody interview the artists so you can get to know them on a more personal level and they can tell stories about their songs and playing music.”
