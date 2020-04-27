'The new normal': Real estate agents pivot to virtual tours, buyer meetings

Despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Realtors say the market is good and they are adjusting to doing business in different ways.
Many real estate agents are staging virtual open houses and adding video to their website listings.
“I don’t think a lot of this is temporary,” Realtor Kellar Lawrence said. “I think a lot of this is going to stick. A lot of this is going to become the new normal.”
Lawrence and other Realtors are setting up open houses and tours through webinars or FaceTime. Buyers can see the property as the agent walks from room to room with an iPhone, for instance.
“It’s going fantastic,” Lawrence said. “We’re getting a lot of response and a lot of interest. Sellers love it. Buyers love it.”
Tina Lensch, of Re/Max Action Realty, has been busy.
“We’re trying to still stay active, while protecting ourselves and our sellers when coming in and out of their homes by wearing masks and gloves,” she said. “What we are trying to do is eliminate big parties of people going into the homes to look. Maybe just the people signing contracts.”
Like Lawrence, Lensch has been doing virtual tours.
“We’ll videotape the house for some of our clients, and we’ll also do FaceTime video,” Lensch said. “My couple I’m meeting today, physically, we first did a FaceTime video to see how interested they were. This is a property at the lake. This time they are going to look and make an offer.
“I did another FaceTime with someone, and they made an offer through the FaceTime. So, we’re doing a lot of virtual things.”
Lawrence said his agents are trying to be safe, smart and responsible during the virus outbreak.
“We are doing a lot of things virtually now,” he said. “We are having buyer consultations and seller consultations over Zoom meetings. We are doing virtual tours for sellers who don’t want people in their houses or people who don’t want to go into sellers’ houses, but they still want to look at the houses.”
Lawrence said “the market is strong.”
“As long as we abide by social distancing, I think we are going to be good,” he said.
Lawrence recently sold an $800,000 house to someone who toured it virtually.
“We sent him the paperwork digitally. He clicked on it, signed it and sent it back to us. He bought it, and we’ve never even met face to face,” Lawrence said.
Billy Baer, of Berkshire Hathaway, said they made the decision locally not to have any open houses during the outbreak.
“We have a development we are doing out at Palmetto Crossing and Planters Row,” he said. “We were doing an open house there several days a week. We felt like that’s something we just needed to stop. Other local open houses, we didn’t feel comfortable with bringing someone into someone’s house — that there may be a possibility a person may have contracted the virus.”
Baer said the market has been very good for homes listed in the $100,000 to $175,000 range.
“For every good property that comes on the market in that price range, there are like four or five buyers,” he said. “They’re good buyers. Strong buyers. Good credit scores and work records. There’s not a shortage. You get into the upper end on Lake Greenwood, that area has slowed down considerably.”
Baer said his company came off a record March and that April has not been bad.
“We probably won’t hit the numbers we had last year,” he said. “If you go to some of our properties online, there are some virtual tours. We’re doing a lot of Zoom. I’ve learned a lot about Zoom here lately. We’re getting a lot of education on webinars. There is a lot of education that is going on right now.”
