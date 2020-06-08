The Museum and Railroad Historical Center reopening, new exhibits, guidelines

The Museum of Greenwood opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with new exhibits ready for viewing and social distancing guidelines in place, to be followed by the Railroad Historical Center reopening at 10 a.m. June 20 on Saturdays only.
Gov. Henry McMaster issued an order in May allowing certain types of attractions to reopen May 22, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, including museums.
Staff have been cleaning and getting new exhibits ready. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and social distancing must be maintained between groups. Hand sanitizer is available.
“Here Comes the Bride” explores bridal gown designs and traditions through the decades. On loan for the exhibit are gowns dating from 1881 to the present, with information on traditions such as how the diamond became the gem of choice for engagement rings and more.
Parts of “Pirates of the Carolinas” are on loan from the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia. It offers details about male and female pirates. This exhibit includes some interactive components that The Museum staff can clean. But, the exhibit also includes swords from The Museum’s collection, along with a hook toss game, a floor maze to find a pirate treasure and more.
“Visuals in the pirate exhibit are just awesome,” Murphy said. “And, the bridal exhibit is just incredible. We have more than a dozen dresses, a few veils, a wedding invitation and even a flower girl dress. Each dress is so unique.”
One gown, from the 1940s, was worn by Uptown Market manager Stephanie Turner when she married in 2005. The dress belonged to her grandmother, Murphy said.
“There are all of these intricate pleats,” Murphy said. “It’s beautiful.”
Nickie Murphy, program director for The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, said groups of six or fewer people will be permitted entry into both sites. The one at 106 Main St. and the one at 908 S. Main St.
Groups of six or fewer must stay together, move together through the exhibits and maintain distance from other groups. Large group field trips are not allowed at this time.
“We’ve removed a lot of interactive items, but we do have some,” Murphy said, noting a model train is a new addition to the Main Street exhibit’s train room. “Things that have remained are things we can clean easily.”
For the time being, hats have been removed from the hat shop in the Main Street exhibit on the main floor and fruits and vegetables in the general store. However, additions have been made to the rocks and minerals room.
“We’re not quite far enough along to open the downstairs yet,” Murphy said. “There, you will find the Carolina Kitchen, the hearse from Blyth Funeral home and the Index-Journal exhibit.
