Andy Sykora and son Derrick of Custom Audio & Lighting are involved in event production, often working with musicians and others in setting up lighting, sound and the use of a hydraulic stage.
“Music is the fabric of a large part of society as far as quality of life,” Andy said. “People generally enjoy music in good times and bad times.”
That has been complicated since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus forced state governors to shutter businesses and outlaw gatherings such as concerts and other events.
“The day the music died for us was probably the first part of the second week in March,” Andy said. “That was two stages in Savannah for Saint Patrick’s Day, two stages in Columbia for Saint Patrick’s Day and a stage in Charleston that was a spring Saint Patrick’s Day-type event.”
Custom Audio & Lighting in Abbeville supports concerts, weddings, corporate events and more. During the coronavirus outbreak, the business has been providing the hydraulic staging for Legacy City Church of Greenwood, which has been having its services at the Auto 25 Drive In.
Beyond that, things have been hard.
“Nobody really needs what we own, and nobody can legally use our services,” said Andy, who started in the business in 1988.
While his team would prefer to work area events, they’ve traveled all across the Southeast to support events. In the past year, they’ve also been to San Francisco, Philadelphia and Minnesota.
They’ve provided support for the Biltmore House and Gardens Concert Series for about 23 years, and do a lot with Clemson University.
“When 9/11 hit, we pretty much thought that was about as worse as it could be,” Andy said. “But this is definitely taking us down a road worse than that financially.”
Andy isn’t sure what the future holds for his business, and many of his fellow event production colleagues are also unsure.
“Everybody is trying to prognosticate the future,” Andy said. “We realize there is a big medical component to this problem. There’s probably also a political component. Basically, everybody’s revenue went away.”
Derrick has been making the most of the situation during the pandemic by spotlighting local bands. He set up a Facebook page called Hometown Hodges and has started streaming artist performances. He said he began coordinating with Team Greenwood to provide a more structured and professional setting for online concerts.
“When all this craziness started, I was watching some of those Team Greenwood events — and those are very cool, but it was kind of lacking the concert feel and the atmosphere,” Derrick said. “So, I got together with some of our guys and we kind of decided to collaborate and try and come up with live streaming. We’re almost a venue at this point to where local bands can come and have a professional setting. We have three cameras: two static and a drone.”
Last Thursday, Hometown Greenwood featured four solo acoustic artists.
“They just all sat on the stage at the same time and took turns telling stories and playing songs,” Derrick said. “It would be fun to have a comedy night or have a comedian before the show. I’m working with the local deejays trying to do like a late-night deejay thing.”
In putting on the concerts, Derrick and his team set up a hydraulic mobile stage in a field and created a TV studio atmosphere. They have multiple cameras going and mix audio and work the lighting.
Jake Bartley was their first show.
Derrick plans to back-catalog every show on the Hometown Hodges Facebook page. He’s been promoting the events with radio ads and has been cross-promoting with Team Greenwood.
“As far as trying to do a revenue stream on this stuff, we’re definitely learning as we go,” Andy said. “We’re trying to figure out a sponsorship vehicle.”
Andy said the live streaming particularly helps newer, lesser-known bands.
“We want to give them a professional outlet,” he said. “They maybe can take some of this video and use it as a promo piece once the world gets back on track. They can market their band using some of this video. The established musicians, they want to keep their names alive and keep their musical chops together.”
Derrick has his own team of specialists helping him work on the virtual concerts.
“Part of this is just trying get a feel of normalcy,” Derrick said. “You know all these bands went to a venue and played a show weekly. The band guys last night were saying how thankful they were that they had a normal week and a show to look forward to. There was a crew that met them and then we had a show.”
Still, Andy said he’s looking to get back to doing in-person live events.
“All the major players, they’re looking to get back to work as it was before,” he said. “We feel like the smaller shows will come back online quicker than the arena shows. Live entertainment is such a huge market. If there’s going to be a paradigm shift, there is going to be a paradigm shift across the board. We are hoping and praying that we’re looking at ‘when’ and not ‘if.’ We have shows booked in May, June and July. I don’t know what’s going to happen in May, but we feel pretty good about the later June and July shows at this point.”
