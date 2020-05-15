The Blood Connection offering free COVID-19 antibody tests in push for treatment

What’s in your blood might help treat people infected with COVID-19.
Because of that, The Blood Connection is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing — in hopes of finding coronavirus antibodies in patients who can then donate convalescent plasma for potential treatment of hospitalized patients.
“A positive antibody test does not mean they’ve had the virus,” said Blood Connection spokeswoman Allie Van Dyke. “It just means their body had an immune response to it at some point. I know it’s a small distinction, but it’s really important because this is not a diagnosis. If people get a positive antibody test and want to get tested for COVID-19, they need to go to their health care provider.”
The antibody test will examine a sample of each donor’s blood to see if it contains COVID-19 antibodies. This will be offered to blood donors at all donation centers and mobile units across South Carolina. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to maintain adequate social distancing.
Positive test results do not confirm COVID-19 infection or immunity. A positive antibody result is indicative of the body’s immune response to COVID-19.
This test is available only to those who complete a whole blood, platelet or plasma donation where samples are successfully collected.
People with antibodies can donate convalescent plasma, which is being distributed to hospitals in the state as part of an FDA-approved investigative trial for COVID-19 treatment.
“This plasma is being used for people who are really struggling,” Van Dyke said. “They are in the hospital. They are in the ICU with COVID-19. We have been doing specific plasma blood drives for that reason. We have a medical director who works with all of our hospitals, and he is taking those requests from hospitals right now and distributing the plasma as it is needed.”
The results of an antibody test will be posted on the donor’s online portal within seven business days of their donation.
“A lot of people have been doing a lot of research on how to treat COVID-19 during this pandemic,” Van Dyke said. “This treatment was working for other countries, and so the FDA approved blood centers in the U.S. to start this on a trial basis. It’s not a tried-and-true treatment right now. But if we can try it and we can help, we’re going to do it.”
Van Dyke said The Blood Connection has been asking hospitals to contact patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to see if they are willing to donate convalescent plasma.
“We did not do this as a specific reason for us,” Van Dyke said. “Our donors were asking about it, and we care what our donors care about. We knew that eventually we would have the resources to do this. We just didn’t know how long it was going to take. When things came together, we were able to offer this to all of our donors. We are partnering with a medical university to do this. This is for us to be able to educate the donors about themselves.”
More information about this testing can be found online at thebloodconnection.org/antibody-testing. Appointments can be made at thebloodconnection.org by clicking “donate now.”
The Blood Connection in Greenwood is at 341 Old Abbeville Highway. The Blood Connection’s phone number is 227-8333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.