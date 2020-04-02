Steven Galloway has the 7 p.m.April 2 livestream at the Facebook page: Until further notice

Greenwood saxophonist Steven Galloway recently made the leap to pursuing music full-time. He's first in the lineup of local musicians scheduled to do nightly 7 p.m. livestreams at the Facebook page titled Until further notice.

Starting 7 p.m. today, with the smooth saxophone playing of Steven Galloway, you can enjoy nightly concerts by Greenwood area musicians participating in the #TeamGreenwoodMusic livestreams on the Facebook page: Until further notice.

Tip performers via PayPal and Venmo and help raise funds for local food and beverage folks affected by dining-in prohibitions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember to support restaurants still offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, through food orders and tips. Consider purchasing a #TeamGreenwood T-shirt through Emerald Ink and Stitches and other participating sellers.

With some bands having more than three members, a few might decide to play not in their usual configurations, to adhere to gathering size restrictions of no more than three people.

The schedule is subject to change, but here’s the lineup so far:

Tonight: Steven Galloway

Friday: O’Doyle Rulz

Saturday: The Mezz (acoustic)

Sunday: To be announced

April 6: The Old Earthquake

April 7: Ashby Stokes

April 8: Sprouse and Brock of Jackson Station

April 9: Jake Bartley

April 10: Bad Weather States

April 11: Josh Manley

April 12: Russell Hall

April 13: Pope and Bert

April 14: Dog Named Squid

April 15: Restless Natives

One of the organizers of the event, Clay Sprouse of Jackson Station, said opportunities for musicians and singer/songwriters to take part are still available. For the latest information about #TeamGreenwood T-shirts, check out the Emerald Ink and Stitches Facebook page.

