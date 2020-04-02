Starting 7 p.m. today, with the smooth saxophone playing of Steven Galloway, you can enjoy nightly concerts by Greenwood area musicians participating in the #TeamGreenwoodMusic livestreams on the Facebook page: Until further notice.
Tip performers via PayPal and Venmo and help raise funds for local food and beverage folks affected by dining-in prohibitions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remember to support restaurants still offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, through food orders and tips. Consider purchasing a #TeamGreenwood T-shirt through Emerald Ink and Stitches and other participating sellers.
With some bands having more than three members, a few might decide to play not in their usual configurations, to adhere to gathering size restrictions of no more than three people.
The schedule is subject to change, but here’s the lineup so far:
Tonight: Steven Galloway
Friday: O’Doyle Rulz
Saturday: The Mezz (acoustic)
Sunday: To be announced
April 6: The Old Earthquake
April 7: Ashby Stokes
April 8: Sprouse and Brock of Jackson Station
April 9: Jake Bartley
April 10: Bad Weather States
April 11: Josh Manley
April 12: Russell Hall
April 13: Pope and Bert
April 14: Dog Named Squid
April 15: Restless Natives
One of the organizers of the event, Clay Sprouse of Jackson Station, said opportunities for musicians and singer/songwriters to take part are still available. For the latest information about #TeamGreenwood T-shirts, check out the Emerald Ink and Stitches Facebook page.
