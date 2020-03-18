There’s been plenty of buzz about how communities — the nation, really — should come together and support each other during the coronavirus pandemic.
And that’s exactly what is happening in Greenwood as people rally behind restaurants and their wait staffs that have experienced an immediate financial impact as a result of Gov. Henry McMaster’s emergency order that restaurants and bars cease indoor service as of Wednesday.
Steve Riley, owner of Emerald Ink & Stitches, came up with the idea to produce T-shirts — Emerald City green, of course — with the message “#teamgreenwood shop local.”
Here’s how it works: You order a to-go meal from one of the participating restaurants offering curbside service. Pick up your meal and, while you’re at it, buy one of the shirts for 10 bucks — possibly from one of the restaurant employees lucky enough not to be out of work right now. The employee pockets $7 and $3 goes back to cover the cost of producing the shirt.
“When tough times hit, it provides small communities like Greenwood an opportunity to come together and support each other,” Riley posted on his business’ Facebook page.
“The coronavirus and the subsequent quarantines are affecting our local businesses, and more importantly their employees, in ways we have never seen before. To help those that can hurt the most, many local business owners have come together to help their employees continue to meet ends meet during this tough time,” he wrote.
While some restaurants have closed, opting out of trying to provide curbside service, others are trying to remain open and give as many employees as possible an opportunity to continue putting money in their wallets. However, with dine-in no longer an option until the governor’s order is lifted, not all wait staff will be able to work. Nor will they receive the volume of tips they would potentially earn under normal circumstances.
The money, Riley said, is specifically targeted to offset those employees’ losses, including those who had to be temporarily laid off. The restaurant owners/managers are not the recipients. They are, however, helping facilitate the project by ordering the shirts for their employees to sell.
Participating locations are The Mill House, Good Times Brewing, Howard’s on Main, Mig’s of Greenwood, Montague’s, Break on the Lake, Sports Break, Aromas Village Coffee and Besto of Greenwood.
