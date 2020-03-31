Do you need a ride during the COVID-19 pandemic? Taxi cabs and ride-share companies are not immune to the situation.
“Everything is slow,” said Samuel Duncan, owner of Southside Cab. He reports that its fleet of three cabs is down to just one cab because of low demand.
Lyft acknowledges that drivers are seeing fewer rides, according to its COVID-19 resource webpage.
But, these companies are all taking steps to ensure their passengers and drivers are protected.
Southside Cab drivers are wearing gloves and sanitizing cars with disinfectants. They are also only carrying one customer at a time to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.
Uber, the ride-share and food delivery company, is working with public health officials and might suspend the accounts of riders or drivers who have contracted COVID-19 or have come into contact with someone who has.
Uber is also having its drivers and delivery people carry cleaning and disinfecting supplies in their vehicles. It also has a “leave at the door” policy for food delivery.
Uber is providing financial support for drivers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 for 14 days while their account is on hold. They are also providing assistance to drivers who rent their vehicles by working with rental companies to ensure that there are no penalties for returns.
Lyft is discontinuing its “Shared” rides option to cut down on the number of people in vehicles. Lyft is also distributing hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies to drivers.
