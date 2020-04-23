Many Lakelands residents were expecting to see a stimulus check deposited into their bank account on April 15. Some found that direct deposit in their account while others were confused as to why they didn’t receive their check.
“We were supposed to get our stimulus,” Megan Greer said. Knowing that the government operates slowly, she waited and kept checking.
After no money was deposited, she checked on the Internal Revenue Service website to verify her bank account information and it was incorrect. In fact, she did not recognize the account number the IRS had listed.
Greer contacted Credit Central, who prepared her and her husband’s taxes for 2019. She was informed the account used by Credit Central was a temporary account number.
Temporary account numbers are used by tax preparers who work in collaboration with a financial institution to provide banking products. These banking products are sometimes referred to as “Refund Anticipation Loans” or “Refund Anticipation Checks.”
These services allow the tax preparer to get the customer’s tax refund funded in advance and then the financial institution receives the refund directly from the IRS.
“Those accounts were essentially a temporary one-time account to fund the advance and then were closed,” said Dan Walters, chief executive officer of Credit Central. “That’s on any of the banks that accommodate those advances.”
When the deposit for the stimulus check is made to that account, the bank is required to reject the deposit and return it to the IRS, according to a statement from the IRS.
Once the return from the bank is processed, the IRS will mail a check to the address listed on the 2019 or 2018 tax return or the address on file with the U.S. Postal Service.
This change is noted on the IRS’s “Get My Payment” website.
“We were able to identify the customers who were affected and have since reached out to those customers to assist them and give them the proper contacts with the Internal Revenue Service,” Walters said. “We are kind of stepping in.”
Walters thinks the blame is entirely on the government for this delay.
“This was a problem that was created by probably the Treasury moving too quick and direct depositing into accounts that may have otherwise been temporary,” Walters said. “It’s clear that they didn’t take that into consideration.”
For now, Greer will have to wait to receive a check in the mail from the IRS and thankful she checked early.
“I’m glad I thought to check the account information but a lot of people might not.”
To check the status of a stimulus check, visit the IRS “Get My Payment” website here: irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.
