Summer camp at Fellowship on Lake Greenwood is different amid novel coronavirus

More on Fellowship Camp's Camp in a Box

What: Camp-in-a-Box is being sent to Fellowship Camp and Conference Center camp families who attended the Lake Greenwood-based camp's summer program in 2019.

How you can help: Individuals as well as churches and groups may purchase boxes for campers and friends.

Cost is: $50 per box. Each box includes activity guides, table talk cards, craft supplies and swag. Be on the lookout for additional online content. Find links for purchasing here: https://www.campfellowship.org/campbox

Additional activity packs, supply bags, and unique swag items will be available for individual purchase. Boxes are expected to ship in early June and throughout the summer as orders are made.