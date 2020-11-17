Student tests positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six High School

A student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six High School, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Tuesday afternoon. The parents of the student self-reported the positive test result.
Any students or teachers in close contact with the student have been notified and close contacts are being quarantined.
Students who test positive should let their principal know immediately and wait for instructions from the district regarding next steps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.