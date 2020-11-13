Student at Ninety Six High School tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Ninety Six High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Friday.
People in close contact with the individual are in the process of being notified by the school nurse after the students’ parents reported the case. The close contacts are being quarantined.
Any student who tests positive should notify their principal, quarantine at home and await instructions from the district. If experiencing symptoms, students are strongly encouraged to seek medical attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.