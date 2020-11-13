You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student at Ninety Six High School tests positive for COVID-19

Ninety Six logo (copy) (copy)

A student at Ninety Six High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Friday.

People in close contact with the individual are in the process of being notified by the school nurse after the students’ parents reported the case. The close contacts are being quarantined.

Any student who tests positive should notify their principal, quarantine at home and await instructions from the district. If experiencing symptoms, students are strongly encouraged to seek medical attention.

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Employee at Montague's test positive for COVID-19

Employee at Montague's test positive for COVID-19

An employee at Montague’s has tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant is not closing as the employee didn’t notice symptoms until after work, General Manager T.J. Jenks said.

Student at Ninety Six High School tests positive for COVID-19

Student at Ninety Six High School tests positive for COVID-19

A student at Ninety Six High School has tested positive for COVID-19, Greenwood County School District 52 announced Friday.

COVID-19: Lakelands records 2 virus deaths, 46 new cases

COVID-19: Lakelands records 2 virus deaths, 46 new cases

Laurens County recorded two new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 21 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday while Greenwood County added 19 cases.

Greenwood County School District 52 reverts back to a hybrid schedule

Greenwood County School District 52 reverts back to a hybrid schedule

Greenwood County School District 52 will return to a hybrid learning schedule as new COVID-19 cases rise across the region. The district will return to the hybrid schedule on Nov. 19. Gold students will attend Nov. 19 and 20, and Maroon students will attend school on Nov. 23 and 24. Nov. 25 …

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 1K new cases as Laurens County records 62nd virus death

COVID-19 update: SC adds nearly 1K new cases as Laurens County records 62nd virus death

State health officials reported 987 new confirmed cases and 111 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, as well as 13 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

Self's COVID admissions rise amid apparent fall spike

Self's COVID admissions rise amid apparent fall spike

COVID-19 cases are steadily rising across the Upstate, according to state officials, and local hospital staff say while Greenwood’s spike isn’t as dramatic as others, it’s still cause for concern.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home