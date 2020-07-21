Stores requiring customers to wear masks

Because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, some retailers are requiring customers to wear masks regardless of whether local governments have mandated wearing face coverings in retail business.
Many stores started the requirement this week:
- Walmart
- Publix
- Ingles
- Walgreens
- CVS
- Kohl’s
- Verizon
- PetSmart
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Panera Bread
- Starbucks
- Kay Jewelers
Masks will be required for shopping at ALDI and Bi-Lo starting Monday and Old Navy will start requiring masks to be worn as of Aug. 1.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar began requiring customers to wear face masks July 8 but quietly rescinded the policy last week. Customers are encouraged to wear masks in those stores but are only required to wear masks if the store resides within a jurisdiction requiring mask usage.
No reason was given for the change in policy.
People are required to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments in the city limits of Greenwood regardless of corporate policies because of a city ordinance.
