Stores requiring customers to wear masks

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores. The company said the policy will go into effect on Monday, July 20, 2020 to allow time to inform stores and customers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

Because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, some retailers are requiring customers to wear masks regardless of whether local governments have mandated wearing face coverings in retail business.

Many stores started the requirement this week:

  • Walmart
  • Publix
  • Ingles
  • Walgreens
  • CVS
  • Kohl’s
  • Verizon
  • PetSmart
  • Lowe’s Home Improvement
  • Panera Bread
  • Starbucks
  • Kay Jewelers

Masks will be required for shopping at ALDI and Bi-Lo starting Monday and Old Navy will start requiring masks to be worn as of Aug. 1.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar began requiring customers to wear face masks July 8 but quietly rescinded the policy last week. Customers are encouraged to wear masks in those stores but are only required to wear masks if the store resides within a jurisdiction requiring mask usage.

No reason was given for the change in policy.

People are required to wear face coverings in retail and food service establishments in the city limits of Greenwood regardless of corporate policies because of a city ordinance.

COVID-19

After being closed since March, Kay Jewelers at Greenwood Mall will reopen its doors Wednesday.

Because of the spread of the novel coronavirus, some retailers are requiring customers to wear masks regardless of whether local governments have mandated wearing face coverings in retail business.

