'Step up by stepping back': DHEC officials urge patience during vaccine rollout

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are urging patience — and continued personal safety measures — during the phased rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
“Step up by stepping back,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim public health director, said Saturday during a statewide media briefing. “We continue to ask everyone to please be patient and wait your turn, and listen to the public health officials.”
She encouraged state residents to trust in the phased-plan process that will eventually lead to widespread vaccine accessibility to the public.
She said, as of Saturday, 41,508 doses of the vaccine have been administered during Phase 1A of the rollout, which includes health care workers.
“Our ultimate goal still remains to save lives,” Traxler said. “DHEC remains dedicated to working with our partners to ensure that each person who wishes to be immunized against COVID-19 in South Carolina will be vaccinated. To do this, we’ve implemented a phased approach based on the CDC’s guidance. We’ve also taken proactive steps to prepare, in recent months, for the expansion of vaccine allocation across our state.”
Following Phase 1, the state will move to Phase 1A, which will include people at high risk and critical infrastructure workers. Phase 2’s focus is on ensuring access to vaccines for Phase 1, equitable distribution to targeted groups who were not yet vaccinated, and expanding efforts to the general population. Phase 3 will focus extensively on the general population, and officials said they expect the vaccine will be widely available by summer as part of Operation Warp Speed.
“As vaccine supply increases, the federal and state vaccination recommendations will expand to include more groups and all South Carolinians,” Traxler said. “Everyone in our state who wants to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will get their turn. In the meantime, we commit to keeping everyone informed of the progress being made in that phased approach for administering the vaccine, and we will let people know when and where they can receive it.”
Traxler said some of the proactive steps DHEC has taken include discussing with the state’s National Guard their capacity for their medics to assist with the vaccination rollout and maintaining their assistance with testing facilities across the state. She said DHEC has also been working with the South Carolina Hospital Association in the effort to vaccinate Phase 1A members.
“In addition, DHEC had our partners identify storage opportunities and expand the storage capacity months ago to ensure our state would be able to meet these storage needs and requirements for the unique attributes of these COVID-19 vaccines,” Traxler said.
The current vaccines must be stored at very low temperatures, and Traxler said the proactive planning helped pave the way for identifying storage capacity for the required temperatures.
Two vaccines — one from Pfizer-BioNTech and one from Moderna — have been approved by the FDA for administration. Both consist of two rounds of shots weeks apart.
Both are mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines, a new type of vaccine to protect against infectious diseases, according to the CDC. To trigger an immune response, many vaccines put a weakened or inactivated germ into our bodies. MRNA vaccines teach our cells how to make a protein that triggers an immune response inside our bodies. That immune response, which produces antibodies, is what protects us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies, the CDC website says.
Traxler said DHEC has identified 25 locations statewide that are capable of storing up to 2 million vaccine doses at the required negative-70-degrees Celsius temperature. DHEC also has shipping coolers with dry ice that will allow the vaccine to be stored for up to 30 days.
“As South Carolina prepares to receive more allocations of the COVID-19 vaccines, we also recognize that critical need to reach our rural and underserved communities, where the residents may have limited access to health care, transportation and the internet as an information resource,” Traxler said. “In addition, we are providing additional ancillary supplies to all the sites that received the vaccines.”
These are supplies that are needed to administer the vaccine that didn’t come in the federal government’s ancillary kit, such as face shields, bandages and alcohol prep.
“Small steps, as we know, make a big difference,” Traxler said, such as, “wearing your mask, getting tested, staying home when you’re sick, avoiding gatherings with people outside your household and practicing social distancing if you must be out in public.”
Traxler said DHEC continues to be in contact with state agencies, including the state Department of Education, to discuss vaccination processes. Teachers and school nurses are priorities, she said.
Stephen White, DHEC immunizations director, said DHEC realizes different hospitals are receiving different surge volumes of COVID-19 patients.
“We have been advising hospitals that have the capability of vaccinating outside of their walls to members of the public to do so,” he said. “But we do understand that some hospitals do have limitations.”
He said DHEC has been working with paramedics and EMTs to help with improving access points for vaccinations.
“We will continue to push forward with additional vaccination partners in the coming days,” White said. “Through the end of January, we should be expecting to receive the same amount of doses that we have seen thus far on a weekly basis. They (the CDC) want us to plan for those doses.”
White and Traxler point residents to the DHEC website a scdhec.gov for information and updates, including information about vaccine rollout periods and how you can sign up to receive vaccinations.
Traxler said if the vaccination plan goes well, the state could reach herd immunity by the fall of this year.
