As countless health officials have noted, doing your part to limit the spread of coronavirus by putting yourself in self-isolation or self-quarantine will help protect you and your community. However, there could be some downsides to isolating yourself from others.
Feeling cooped up in the house can affect your mental health.
“All of our basic needs are being disrupted because of our isolation,” said Keith Plowden, a psychiatric nurse practitioner. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in anxiety for some people.
Plowden said to combat the psychological effects of isolation, a person must still have interaction with others.
“It’s important for people to have a connection,” Plowden said. “People need to make sure they have a way to connect to others.”
Whether a person makes regular phone contact with others or reaching out on social media, it is important to continue to communicate with others during isolation.
“Make sure that you have a good support system,” Plowden said. He also points out that mental health professionals are still working. “People need us now more than ever before,” Plowden said.
If someone is having anxiety or trouble processing their isolation, there are mental health professionals that can speak with you and treat you.
If someone needs to speak with a mental health provider, he suggests going to psychologytoday.com and searching for an available provider. Many providers can conduct an appointment over the phone or through video conferencing.
