State Rep. John McCravy visited Lakeview Elementary School on Thursday morning to thank the staff for their tireless work ensuring students stay fed during these trying times.
With school out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenwood County School District 50 has been providing meals for pick-up while students are learning from home. McCravy visited Lakeview to thank and recognize the cafeteria staff and teachers responsible for ensuring the children stay fed.
“You are making a difference in the lives of many children, some of whom would not eat today if it weren’t for you,” he said in the release. “The fact that you are volunteers makes it even more special because you are an example to all of us during these difficult times.”
