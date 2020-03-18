As employers send workers home and restaurant employees face uncertainty amid dine-in shutdowns, the state is ramping up efforts to provide unemployment insurance for those affected.
"This is something they've never done before to this level," said Ann Skinner, workforce development administrator at the Upper Savannah Council of Governments. "When the governor ordered restaurants to close in-person dining, we knew that was going to affect a lot of people."
People needing to look into unemployment insurance benefits can do so online at dew.sc.gov/individuals/apply-for-benefits, or by calling 866-831-1724 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. These benefits are available to people who lost their job through no fault of their own, which may include layoffs triggered by the coronavirus.
People seeking unemployment aid can also explore their options online at CareerOneStop, a site sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, at bit.ly/33u4e9F.
Skinner said the USCOG is working with local employers that are likely to need additional help at this time, which has included the Abbeville-based Flexible Technologies plant. The company makes materials used in the ventilators hospitals need to treat some COVID-19 patients, so Skinner said production there has been ramping up.
Anyone interested in these jobs can read about them online at flexibletechnologies.com/ft/wp/careers/
While USCOG has closed its offices to in-person visits for the time being, Skinner said anyone needing help with employment services in Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Edgefield may call 864-889-9212. People seeking that help in Saluda, Newberry and Laurens can call 803-276-2110.
Have you been laid off from your job in the past 48 hours? Was it because of the impact of the coronavirus? We'd like to hear from you as we are working on providing information you and others can use in seeking employment. Call Richard Whiting, executive editor, at 864-943-2522 or email rwhiting@indexjournal.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.