All state parks will close Wednesday, March 25, and Thursday, March 26, as park officials evaluate new policies and procedures in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic.
All 47 state parks will reopen Friday, the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism said in a news release. Park employees will also begin handing out social distancing flyers to visitors as they enter.
In an effort to reduce waits at the fee booths, the department said tickets for admission will also be available online at scparkstore.com/collections/park-admission.
