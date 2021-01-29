State, local health officials expand vaccine information resources

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are continuing to roll out, and local and state health officials are working to get shots in arms as quickly as they can.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday a new phone line to answer questions regarding vaccines and help people search for vaccine provider information. Anyone with questions can call 1-866-365-8110 — the phone line has 240 phone operators available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.
People can also go online to scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to view a map of official vaccine providers in the state.
Locally, Self Regional Healthcare will be expanding the hours on its vaccine appointment scheduling hotline. Starting Monday, people can call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at 864-725-3555 to speak with a Self official about scheduling a vaccine appointment, assuming the caller is qualified to currently receive the vaccine. Hospital CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer said the addition of the online sign-up form, available at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form, lowered the number of calls coming in to the phone line, allowing them to expand the hours to facilitate appointments for people without internet access.
During the past week, Self staff continued vaccinating people by appointment, with more than 900 people getting vaccinated in a single day. Currently, South Carolina is in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, which limits vaccinations to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, admitted hospital patients age 65 and older, people 70 and older and other vaccine or testing, mission-critical government employees.
Pfeiffer said the federal government has committed to getting more vaccine doses out to states in the next 100 days, so he expects to see a gradual increase in vaccination capabilities.
"We will begin to see us moving into different phases of vaccination — whether that's 1B or the 65 plus population, I don't know," he said. "It will probably be the summertime before everybody who wants to get vaccinated has the chance to do so."
Abbeville Area Medical Center officials had to work quickly last week to adjust for an unexpected change in their vaccine shipment. Dr. Trey Moore with AAMC said the hospital was told to expect about 1,000 doses from the state government, but at the last minute was informed they would only get 125 doses.
"We were forced to cancel approximately 1,000 patients that were on our schedule to be vaccinated this week," Moore said. "Fortunately, we were able to partner with Carolina Health Centers, and we've been able to vaccinate a total of 600 patients between (Thursday and Friday) in a mass vaccination clinic."
Each shipment of doses they've received has had an element of uncertainty, but last week's was the only one with such a dramatic difference in numbers. Vaccinating patients is a challenge already, Moore said, and it becomes more difficult when they don't know what to expect.
For next week, Moore said AAMC has been told to expect an additional 600 first doses, along with a deep-frozen stock for second doses. Hospital officials have been trying to pressure lawmakers to keep rural populations in mind, as 98% of the vaccine distribution last week went to urban areas of the state, according to DHEC data shared with Moore.
"You would not believe the tireless efforts on the local level of our staff, and the dedication they have to try and ensure the members of the Lakelands community are taken care of and well-protected," he said. "It's been unbelievably amazing and impressive to be around a team of people who have put together some of these programs."
With few vaccine providers in the area, AAMC has been sharing vaccine doses when available with Due West Family Medicine and McCormick Family Practice, and running vaccine clinics when possible.
"On Tuesday night last week, we were informed we would be getting nearly 600 doses of vaccine from DHEC. Originally they told us we'd be getting about 250," Moore said. "Our team was able to get together Tuesday night and develop a plan to distribute 600 vaccines in two days, with basically no warning."
Besides the cohesion and dedication of the team members, Moore said he's been grateful for the compassion and grace shown by patients in a time of intense stress. AAMC has had to move and cancel appointments because of supply-side issues multiple times, but he said patients have been understanding of the challenges the hospital is facing.
