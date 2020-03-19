Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with 21 new cases confirmed in South Carolina in 24 hours, state health officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Eighty one patients have now tested positive across 17 counties, including one each in Abbeville and Saluda. So far, one person has died.
Comparing COVID-19 to the 1918 influenza pandemic, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said officials expect to see cases rise at an increasing rate.
"We expect a dramatic increase in case counts from one day to the next and the public should be prepared for that," she said.
However, as long as South Carolinians follow recommendations for social distancing and hand-washing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and avoid large crowds, Bell said the state should avoid the exorbitant rates seen in other places.
No one had tested positive in Greenwood as of Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.