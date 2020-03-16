As a precaution to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus, state elections officials have postponed several elections in the Lakelands and other parts of the state.
In Abbeville County, the special election in the Town of Due West originally planned for March 31 has been postponed as well as the special election for Abbeville County school board that was scheduled for April 28.
In McCormick County, the City of McCormick and the City of Parksville elections that were scheduled for April 7 and the City of Plum Branch general election that was scheduled for April 14 were all postponed as well.
The Saluda County Council Chair special election originally scheduled for March 24th has been postponed and the Laurens County School District 55 special election originally scheduled for April 28th has been postponed.
The State Election Commission has provided directives for county offices to follow. Hand sanitizing stations, cleaning of common surfaces, having candidates bring their own pens or use single-use pens, encouraging the use of appointments to file, and posting signage advocating good hygiene practices are some of the ways counties can reduce the spread of coronavirus, according to a release.
The commission is also suggesting candidates with health conditions use the “file by agent” option. Officials also suggest counties train backup staff and designate essential personnel to be ready should staffers be absent.
Election filing for races in June and November opened at noon Monday and will close at noon March 30.