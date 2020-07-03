You are the owner of this article.
Sports Break to remain closed until July 29 to help control the spread of COVID-19

Sports Break announced on its Facebook page Sunday that the restaurant will be closed until July 29 to help control the spread of COVID-19.

“The decision to initiate this monthlong closure has been made with much thought and lots of lost sleep over the past few days,” the post said. “Closing our facility is for the protection of our staff and our valued customers as well as any contacts of either of these two groups. We, here at Sports Break, are willing to put the health and well-being of the Greenwood community before our profits. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s support during this time.”

Taped on the Sports Break’s front door is a sign from management with the same message from the restaurant’s Facebook post.

Sports Break did close for two days in June after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Steve Harrington, the restaurant’s general manager, told all the employees who came in contact with that staff member to get tested and recommended they quarantine at home for two weeks. The restaurant got professionally cleaned and sanitized, and after being closed on June 12 and 13, it opened June 14.

The Index-Journal contacted Kevin Prater, a Sports Break owner, who declined to comment on the closure. Attempts to reach Harrington were unsuccessful.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

Sports Break to remain closed until July 29 to help control the spread of COVID-19

