Sports Break employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Sports Break became the latest Greenwood restaurant to have an employee test positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made early Friday morning on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to disclose that we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19,” said the Facebook post.
The restaurant will be closed Friday and Saturday so that the restaurant can be professionally cleaned and sanitized according to the post. Staff members at Sports Break will also be tested as a precaution.
“The staff member that tested positive has been out of work since last week,” the Facebook post said. The post goes on to say that the staff member was asymptomatic.
Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter - Greenwood announced it would host a protest and boycott of Sports Break on Friday. After the announcement that an employee of Sports Break tested positive, Black Lives Matter Greenwood said on its Facebook page that it would continue with the protest and boycott.
Earlier this week, Chili's, T.W. Boons, R Place Grill and Spirits, Mig's Pizza Castle, Pascal's Cafe and Grill and Corley's Market and Grill reported having employees test positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Village Grill in Abbeville also had an employee test positive for the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.