You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Sports Break employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sports Break
Buy Now

Sports Break in Greenwood announced on Friday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

On Friday, Sports Break became the latest Greenwood restaurant to have an employee test positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made early Friday morning on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to disclose that we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19,” said the Facebook post.

The restaurant will be closed Friday and Saturday so that the restaurant can be professionally cleaned and sanitized according to the post. Staff members at Sports Break will also be tested as a precaution.

“The staff member that tested positive has been out of work since last week,” the Facebook post said. The post goes on to say that the staff member was asymptomatic.

Earlier this week, Black Lives Matter - Greenwood announced it would host a protest and boycott of Sports Break on Friday. After the announcement that an employee of Sports Break tested positive, Black Lives Matter Greenwood said on its Facebook page that it would continue with the protest and boycott.

Earlier this week, Chili's, T.W. Boons, R Place Grill and Spirits, Mig's Pizza Castle, Pascal's Cafe and Grill and Corley's Market and Grill reported having employees test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Village Grill in Abbeville also had an employee test positive for the virus.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Sports Break employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sports Break employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Sports Break became the latest Greenwood restaurant to have an employee test positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made early Friday morning on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Updated
+2
SC educators try to make school plans as COVID-19 cases rise

SC educators try to make school plans as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina educators talked Thursday about how schools can prepare to have students return in about two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic even as nearly all indicators about the disease's spread in South Carolina are going up.

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 50 cases; Greenwood County sees 5th death

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 50 cases; Greenwood County sees 5th death

Greenwood County recorded its largest increase to date with 36 new cases of COVID-19, part of 687 cases reported statewide on Thursday. Laurens County added nine cases while, while Abbeville County saw three new cases and Saluda County had two.

NHC reports 3 employees, 1 patient test positive for COVID-19

NHC reports 3 employees, 1 patient test positive for COVID-19

Three more employees and one patient at NHC Healthcare Greenwood have tested positive for COVID-19, but all are asymptomatic and have had subsequent tests come back negative, according to a representative.

Another Greenwood restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another Greenwood restaurant employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another Greenwood restaurant is closing because a staff member has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Pascal’s Café and Grill is the latest area restaurant to be affected by the pandemic.

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Girl dons plastic bags to give COVID-safe hug to her proud grandpa

Since about February, 78-year-old Gary Hall has shared his love with his family from a distance.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home