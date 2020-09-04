Spencer: Hospital staff didn't use proper PPE in COVID-19 positive patient's room

Greenwood County Councilwoman Melissa Spencer spent six days in early June at Self Regional Medical Center battling COVID-19.
“I survived COVID,” Spencer said at a meeting of County Council in July. “I’m healed.”
The meeting was called to discuss a potential mandatory mask ordinance and to hear from medical staff from Self Regional and members of the community.
Spencer challenged members of the medical community on what she saw as a patient in the hospital from June 10-16.
“There were staff that came in my room that did not dress up or suit up like they need to be for me being a COVID patient,” Spencer said.
In an interview with the Index-Journal, Spencer said she saw staff coming into her room three or four times while not wearing proper personal protection equipment.
Spencer, who worked as a registered nurse for 18 years at Greenville Memorial Hospital and maintains her certification, said one or two staff members came into her room without wearing a mask or face covering.
“But me lying there on that sick bed looking at people coming in my room that didn’t dress up and we want to look and say what the community is not doing and some people in the hospital is not doing it, that’s a problem,” Spencer said at the July meeting.
Spencer asked how council could require people to wear masks when hospital staff members are not taking the necessary precautions to wear a mask in a patient’s room who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have mandatory masking in the hospital,” Dr. Daphne Karel, director of employee health, said at the July meeting. “It grieves me that people were not wearing a mask.”
Spencer also said a number of staff members were not washing their hands in the room. She said it bothered her that staff members were not taking the necessary precautions while dealing with a COVID-19 positive patient.
While other things factored into Spencer’s decision to vote against the ordinance, her experience as a patient at Self Regional played a role.
“You have health care workers, such as myself, on the job not practicing what they preach,” Spencer said in the interview.
Spencer also said she opposed the ordinance because she had doubts about its enforcement. She also said she was concerned about those who have health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.
Self Regional Healthcare was asked to respond to Spencer’s comments.
“Throughout the pandemic, it has been Self Regional Healthcare’s policy that all team members, clinical and non-clinical, wear a mask at all times inside the facility unless they are in an office alone or eating a meal,” Mark Hyatt, Self Regional Healthcare’s director of marketing and public relations, said. “Our risk management team conducts audits throughout the facility every day to assure compliance with masks, appropriate PPE use, social distancing and hand hygiene.”
Greenwood County Council voted 4-3 in July to approve a resolution to strongly encourage mask usage in Greenwood County. Council members Mark Allison, Robbie Templeton, Theo Lane and Spencer voted for the resolution while Chairman Steve Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Councilwoman Edith Childs voted against it. An earlier motion to pass an emergency mask ordinance was defeated 3-4 with Brown, Moates and Childs voting for and Allison, Templeton, Lane and Spencer voting against.
Lane and Allison cited concerns of Greenwood County Attorney Elizabeth Taylor as to the legality and enforcement of a potential mask ordinance in their reasoning against supporting the ordinance. Taylor’s specific objections to the validity of a mask ordinance remain unclear as her legal advisement was given during executive session.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement in June saying local mask ordinances were fine under Home Rule doctrine.
In late July, Gov. Henry McMaster called on local governments to enact mask requiring ordinances.
Brown said last week he would not put the matter back on the agenda unless one of the four who voted against the ordinance asks him to do so.
Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 in July approving an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in all food service and retail establishments in the city. The ordinance expires Sept. 11. City council will meet Sept. 8 to discuss whether to extend, amend or rescind the ordinance.
South Carolina law only allows an emergency ordinance to be in place for 61 days.
In August, Greenwood County donated nearly 3,000 masks to United Way and also delivered masks to each of the county’s three school districts. The county also plans to have two billboards go up encouraging residents to wear masks.
