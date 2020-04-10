State health officials announced 274 additional cases of the new coronavirus, increasing the state's cumulative total to 3,065. There were also five more COVID-19 patients who died, bringing South Carolina's total number of deaths to 72.

Three of the patients who died were middle-aged with underlying conditions who lived in Berkeley, Florence and Greenville counties. Two were elderly — 60 or older — and had underlying conditions, both residents of Greenville County.

Among the new cases is a McCormick Correctional employee, the first prison worker in the Lakelands to test positive. So far, 26 employees of the state Department of Corrections have tested positive for the fast-spreading respiratory virus. No inmates in the state system have been diagnosed with the disease.

+4 SC COVID-19 demographic data shows elderly, men, blacks dying at higher rates Men and African Americans have seen higher rates of death after contracting the new coronavirus, according to South Carolina demographic data …

Laurens County reported two additional cases while Greenwood County reported another case. One case was reassigned from Saluda County to a different county.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 7

Edgefield — 10

Greenwood — 16

Laurens — 11 (1 death)

McCormick — 3 (1 death)

Newberry — 13 (1 death)

Saluda — 6

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to data released Wednesday, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Friday, 28,183 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there are 21,839 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.