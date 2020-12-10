You are the owner of this article.
Some Lakelands school districts opt out of rapid COVID-19 tests

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card

South Carolina is distributing free Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card testing kits such as this to a number of school districts.

 SUBMITTED

Greenwood County school districts 50 and 52 have opted out of receiving the rapid COVID-19 testing kits the state is delivering to school systems, as have Abbeville and McCormick county schools

The districts cited logistical problems in administering the tests.

“Our school nurses are overworked,” District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward said.

Johnathan Graves, director of communications for District 50, said the tests would enable parents to send their child to school sick to get a test, possibly exposing more children to the virus.

“There are free options in the community,” Graves said.

Interim Abbeville Superintendent Mason Gary said if a student were to show symptoms, the school nurses would follow protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"We hope that no parent would send their child to school sick, COVID or not," Gary said. "There are no absolutes when dealing with sickness, even COVID." 

McCormick Superintendent Jaime Hembree said her district only has one nurse on site, making it logistically challenging to administer tests.

According to DHEC, the rapid tests being delivered to schools detect the presence of COVID-19 antigens — proteins that are found on the surface of the virus — and deliver results within about 15 minutes.

These tests are known for having a low rate of false positives but run the risk of instead giving false-negative results.

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.

