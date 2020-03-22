During a health crisis, some of the real-life heroes wearing masks are in the health care and related fields. Still others are making masks to protect those workers from exposure to the coronavirus.
Ann Sealy of Greenwood wanted to help provide masks for residents and others at Self Regional Healthcare. Her husband is a residency faculty member and she is an on-call PRN at the wound center.
This weekend, she enlisted the help of friend Joanne Van Swol, whose husband Mark is also a member of the residency faculty and serves in Self’s administration.
And so, with an assembly-line approach between their homes, the pair got busy cutting, cleaning, ironing and sewing, enlisting the help of family.
“We probably cut out 200 of them,” Van Swol said in a Sunday afternoon phone conversation. “We’re just going to keep going till we run out of materials.”
The masks are a gift to the residents, the kitchen staff, those who are delivering food to patients. The goal is to provide two masks per person so they can wash and reuse them as needed, she said.
“This is to give that layer of protection to health care workers to remind them not to touch their face,” Van Swol said. Each mask is made with two layers of 100% cotton and elastic. The double layering adds to the level of protection the masks provide. She said anyone else who wants to make masks, either for health care workers or for themselves if they have to venture to work or the store, can get a quick lesson on YouTube. She said cotton shirts or sheets work fine.
The Sealys and Van Swols are not alone in this endeavor.
Another Greenwood resident, Alison Mundy Latham, has been busy making colorful masks to deliver to the hospital, too. As of Sunday afternoon, working alone, she is trying to fulfill requests for upwards of 100 masks.
"I normally make quilts," she said, "so this is new."
She learned to quilt by watching YouTube videos and turned to the online source for making her colorful, patterned masks.
"I will make as many as I can when not working as a nurse in the OR at Self and until my supplies run out," she said.
And PiperBuck, a Greenwood company that is more into fashion than form, has switched gears to help out.
Caroline and Julie Schlageter’s company is typically producing a line of clutch purses, but they have begun making CDC-approved masks to provide the employees of another local manufacturer that is making respirator hoses for ventilators, which are also in short supply.
“Right now, we’ve finished up 100,” Schlageter said Sunday afternoon.
