Some festivals, events for coming months in holding pattern amid coronavirus pandemic

Organizers of Lakelands summer festivals are taking a watch-and-see approach about whether to tweak popular annual events, cancel them or go ahead as planned amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The annual Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is coming up May 21-23, but organizers don’t plan to make a final determination until April 30.
Rick Holland, Feastival committee chairman, said 2020 would mark 40 years for this precursor to Memorial Day, with live music, amusements and lots of fried catfish and catfish stew.
“It’s not looking really promising right now,” Holland admitted April 22 over the phone. “We’re working on a couple of things to maybe have during the summer, but they won’t be anything like the Catfish Feastival. ... We put a lot of work into this year’s Feastival and had pretty good entertainment lined up. Hopefully, we will be able to have our 40th in 2021.”
Lisa Sanders, South Carolina Festival of Flowers 2020 chairwoman, said in a prepared statement through the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce that the South Carolina Festival of Flowers signature topiary display will continue as planned, with more than 40 living plant sculptures on display from June through July 12.
This award-winning festival, with a more than 50-year legacy, is one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Events for the month of June, 10 years running.
However, the main Festival of Flowers weekend for 2020, June 5-7, has been canceled, along with the Festival of Flowers’ annual ladies luncheon, the juried arts and crafts show and the photography show.
Sanders’ statement did say festival committee chairpersons are “working to determine possible later dates” for some events, including the 5K run/walk; Bee Buzzin’ Bike Tour, the Topiaries and Tastings wine walk and Kidfest.
“We have considered multiple options, including the possibility of partnering with other events later in the year,” Sanders said.
A determination about the status of the South Carolina Festival of Stars is expected by early to mid-May, according to Marjorie Blalock, Ninety Six director of Tourism and Events.
This annual patriotic celebration with live music and a large fireworks display is tentatively scheduled for June 26 and 27.
“Our fireworks contract says if we have to reschedule fireworks would be done on Labor Day or Labor Day weekend,” Blalock said. “We really don’t know what date it will happen right now. We don’t want to cancel and we plan to have it, even if we have to reschedule. But, we won’t know anything until later in May. We’ve also got to look at who else might be rescheduling events. We have to take a lot in consideration.”
As of April 22, Connect Lake Greenwood organizers were “cautiously optimistic” that fireworks for Lights on the Lake will go as planned over Lake Greenwood July 3, LaBorde said.
During its seven-year history, Lights on the Lake has grown to become a premier Independence Day fireworks celebration, attracting more than 7,500 spectators, boaters and lake home viewers.
Connect Lake Greenwood chairman Jimmy Peden said in a press release that organizers for Lights on the Lake “continue to monitor CDC guidance regulations and communicate with state and local government officials and our corporate sponsors about our fireworks show. Obviously, the single most important factor will be the safety and welfare of our patrons and whether the governor allows groups to congregate later in the summer.”
A final decision about Lights on the Lake is expected by June 1. Find up-to-date information at connectlakegreenwood.org and CLG’s Facebook page.
“We plan to continue to monitor recommendations from the CDC and state and local governments regarding gathering large groups of people,” Angelle LaBorde, outgoing president and chief executive officer for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “Of course, the health and safety of patrons is our top priority. We are considering alternatives, maybe having just fireworks or limiting access on land. We will monitor in May and plan to make a decision June 1.”
As of April 22, Laura B. Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager said the South Carolina Festival of Discovery, with its Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned cook-off and Blues Cruise is still scheduled to go ahead July 9 through 11.
“We are closely watching other communities with large festivals and events scheduled to occur before ours, to gather ideas,” Hudson said. “We are asking for suggestions and staying in touch with all of our partners.”
Hudson said she has also reached out to KCBS, the South Carolina Festivals and Events Association and the office of Gov. Henry McMaster for guidance.
“We are certain there will be adjustments to be made to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and other safety measures,” Hudson said.
Hudson said she and other Festival of Discovery organizers are well aware that it is one of the largest competition barbecue events in the Southeast.
“Safety is our number one goal, but we also realize this event provides a huge economic boost for our community and businesses,” Hudson said.
Kelly K. McWhorter, executive director of the Greenwood Regional Tourism and Visitors Bureau said special events and festivals have an economic impact of $6 to $8 million annually for Greenwood.
“It’s going to be a pretty significant hit from events that don’t happen,” McWhorter said. “But, from July on, we feel like we are on go. There are some new things coming to Greenwood that could bring significant numbers of hotel room nights to Greenwood. ... And, as the fall progresses, Greenwood is going to be hosting things, including a Shriners Ceremonial. ... Of course, The Masters being held and moved to November is a really big sigh of relief for me, because that tends to be one of the busiest weeks of the year for Greenwood. So, we’re not going to lose that.”
McWhorter said an American Junior Golf event Aug. 9-12 is expected to have a positive economic impact. Other events Greenwood is scheduled to host include a crappie fishing tournament and a South Carolina Welcome Centers annual conference in the fall.
“We see the value of being safe and taking care of our visitors and our community,” McWhorter said. “We’re just going to be positive. Even though we won’t see our regular economic impact for Greenwood, we will still have a good one. ... We want to make it comfortable and safe and welcoming for people to travel again.”
McWhorter is also on weekly calls with the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
“Some things are going to start opening back up,” McWhorter said, noting tourism recovery campaigns statewide are taking a measured approach.
Information from South Carolina Tourism Today touts tourism in this state had an economic impact of $23.8 billion in 2018 and even more growth in 2019. The South Carolina tourism industry employs one in every 10 South Carolinians and generates an estimated $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.
McWhorter said her bureau is also working hard to bring virtual experiences to followers on Facebook at Discover Greenwood.
“This virtual campaign about all the things you can do in Greenwood has been hugely successful and we are going to continue with it until the Festival of Flowers topiaries come out in June,” McWhorter said. “Then, we will resume our StoriesofGreenwood.com campaign.”
