Solicitor postpones Greenwood County court appearances for Aug. 14

David Stumbo

DAVID STUMBO

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to guide daily decision-making, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo has decided to postpone first and second court appearances scheduled Aug. 14 in Greenwood County.

“Because Court Administration in Columbia has prohibited judges statewide from issuing bench warrants for missing court appearances, we have postponed our initial and docket roll-calls for August,” Stumbo said in a statement emailed to media Tuesday. “We cannot justify the expenditure of resources in preparing for what is, in essence, a voluntary court appearance. The scheduled June roll-call was highly unproductive because of these restrictions.”

The decision was announced as South Carolina’s first jury trial since March got underway in Laurens County, something Stumbo hopes can be a guide to other courts in the state on how to proceed while minimizing the risk of spreading disease.

“We hope that the pandemic restrictions are able to be lifted by the Courts soon, so that we can resume normal court operations and get to work on the backlog of cases that have been added to our criminal dockets since the shutdowns in mid-March,” Stumbo said.

