No one likes getting a bad deal when they go shopping, but during a state of emergency, taking advantage of demand by spiking prices could break the law and land the vendor a hefty fine.
Price gouging is the act of charging an “unconscionable price” for a commodity or for a rental or lease agreement during a state of emergency. Typically, it’s state Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office that tackles price gouging cases, but on Wednesday he announced that he’s assigned potential price gouging cases to solicitors throughout the state.
These solicitors, the state’s top prosecutors in each circuit, will review complaints of possible price gouging in their area, investigate them alongside local law enforcement and possibly prosecute them if need be. Violating the price gouging law is a misdemeanor with a maximum punishment of a fine of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail.
“We’ve received more than 640 complaints since the governor declared a state of emergency on March 13 and we’ve been going through those complaints to find ones that could meet our state law’s definition of price gouging,” Wilson said. “We want to get moving on these as soon as possible to get the word out that we are investigating these price gouging complaints and will prosecute the businesses and individuals that violate the law.”
In the 8th Circuit, Solicitor David Stumbo’s office was given 18 complaints of possible price gouging to investigate. Greenwood had the most at seven, Laurens had five and Abbeville and Newberry each had three — although some of the complaints might be against the same businesses.
“My office is partnering with Attorney General Wilson to follow-up on and enforce our state’s price gouging laws,” Stumbo said. “I received referrals for follow-up investigation on Wednesday related to any complaint that the AG’s office received out of the 8th Circuit. I have personally spoken with all four county sheriffs in our circuit, who will be thoroughly investigating each of the complaints in the coming days to determine if our price gouging laws have been violated in any way during the COVID-19 pandemic. We stand committed to protecting our citizens from financial exploitation during this crisis.”
Most commonly, the complaints are about possible price gouging for products such as sanitizers, cleaning sprays, toilet paper, face masks and food, especially meat and eggs.
To report potential price gouging, email pricegouging@scag.gov, or go online at scag.gov and click “price gouging information” at the top of the page. Reports can also be made by calling 803-737-3953.
Please include the time the price was noticed, along with the address and name of the business. List the price that was paid or is being charged, and note any prices nearby and the information of those businesses. Take pictures that identify the business and the price, and provide your name and contact information for officials.
