Social Security offices are now closed to the public for in-person services. However, online and phone services are still available.

Available online services include applying for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits as well as accessing the status of an application or appeal. 

If Social Security business cannot be conducted online, they encourage the public to contact their local field office by phone. 

Scheduled appointments will be handled over the phone. Those with scheduled hearings will be receiving a call from Social Security staff to discuss alternatives which might include a telephone hearing.

The Social Security Administration explains that this move is to protect those who access their services — older Americans and those with medical conditions.

The public can access the Social Security online services at socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices or their automated phone service at 800-772-1213. The local field office phone number for Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick is 866-739-4803.

