Social Security offices are now closed to the public for in-person services. The Social Security Administration explains that this decision was made to protect older Americans and those with medical conditions who often access these services.

The public can still access the online services at the Social Security website. Phone services are also available.

For already scheduled appointments, Social Security staff will call and discuss with those who have appointments. Additionally, staff will reach out to anyone who has a scheduled hearing to discuss alternative plans.

The Social Security online services can be accessed at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices and the automated phone service number is 1-800-772-1213.