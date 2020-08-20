Social distancing guidelines not followed during Greenwood High School's supply pick up

Social distancing should have been implemented during Greenwood High School’s supply pickup Thursday, Superintendent Steve Glenn said.
In a photo sent to the Index-Journal, students stood in line, and while some wore masks, most of them were not 6 feet apart.
With Greenwood High School being one of the most populous schools in the district, the lines were also long.
Glenn is concerned about the lack of social distancing because the invitation for the supply pickup stressed to students that they should be following the proper precautions and guidelines put in place by Greenwood County School District 50’s administration.
“Not all students followed these instructions,” he said.
Glenn will be following up with the district’s schools to make sure everyone is following social distancing guidelines from now on, especially with the 2020-21 school year beginning Monday.
Glenn isn’t sure on how the district or the school monitored who was and wasn’t following social distancing guidelines during the supply pickup.
