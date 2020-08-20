You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Social distancing guidelines not followed during Greenwood High School's supply pick up

GHS supply pick up

Social distancing guidelines and procedures weren’t followed Thursday during Greenwood High School’s supply pick-up.

 SUBMITTED

Social distancing should have been implemented during Greenwood High School’s supply pickup Thursday, Superintendent Steve Glenn said.

In a photo sent to the Index-Journal, students stood in line, and while some wore masks, most of them were not 6 feet apart.

With Greenwood High School being one of the most populous schools in the district, the lines were also long.

Glenn is concerned about the lack of social distancing because the invitation for the supply pickup stressed to students that they should be following the proper precautions and guidelines put in place by Greenwood County School District 50’s administration.

“Not all students followed these instructions,” he said.

Glenn will be following up with the district’s schools to make sure everyone is following social distancing guidelines from now on, especially with the 2020-21 school year beginning Monday.

Glenn isn’t sure on how the district or the school monitored who was and wasn’t following social distancing guidelines during the supply pickup.

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Self allowing limited visitation at main hospital building

Self allowing limited visitation at main hospital building

Self Regional Healthcare is loosening its visitation policy to improve the experience for patients and their families, while still protecting patient, guest and staff safety.

Social distancing guidelines not followed during Greenwood High School's supply pick up

Social distancing guidelines not followed during Greenwood High School's supply pick up

Social distancing should have been implemented during Greenwood High School’s supply pickup Thursday, Superintendent Steve Glenn said.

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six Primary School

Individual tests positive for COVID-19 at Ninety Six Primary School

Superintendent Rex Ward informed Greenwood County School District 52 families this week of an individual at Ninety Six Primary School who tested positive for COVID-19.

+3
6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

6th annual GGUM Music for Ministry is going virtual Aug. 29 on YouTube

Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s major fundraiser, Music for Ministry, is going virtual for its concerts and silent auction.

Self predicts a likely second ICU expansion

Self predicts a likely second ICU expansion

Self’s ICU might need to expand again soon, as hospital officials keep an eye on increased hospitalization volumes from COVID-19.

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 18th confirmed death as SC new cases continue decline

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County records 18th confirmed death as SC new cases continue decline

Greenwood County recorded another confirmed COVID-19 death in Wednesday's update, increasing the county's tally to 18.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home