Smith on teacher pay raises, CARE Act funds, 2019-20 fiscal year

Even with COVID-19 creating financial uncertainties for many, Greenwood County School District 50’s 2019-20 fiscal year managed to end on a positive note.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, said the administration saved $1.3 to $1.5 million by June 30 — the final day of the 2019-20 fiscal year. Some of the funds were spent on cleaning devices, chemicals and personal protective equipment for next year. The remaining money will be put into surplus in case the district needs it during the year.
Smith said 69% of the $3,137,514 in CARES Act money the state allocated to the district has been spent on technology devices for students. The rest of the CARES Act money will be going toward buying more personal protection equipment and cleaning items.
Private schools in the area received $220,844 of the district’s CARES Act money, which left the administration with $2,916,670.
At the May school board meeting, Smith recommended the board adopt a continuing resolution that would allow the district to begin next year operating on its 2019-20 budget. The board adopted the resolution, which means the district can come up with a new budget once the state General Assembly passes the state budget in September.
Operating on the 2019-20 budget does mean teachers won’t be receiving a pay raise until the district creates a budget.
“We’re hoping that they will get a raise after September,” Smith said. “That’s our goal, and I think that’s the legislature’s goal, but how COVID-19 will affect the state budget and local revenue is unknown at this time.”
Smith said the Legislature was anticipating a $40 million surplus but ended the year with a $220 million surplus.
Smith isn’t worried about next year, but he is concerned about the 2021-22 school year because he thinks that’s when the economic effects of COVID-19 will catch up to the district.
The 2021-22 school year will also signal the first year of the district’s modified calendar which will give students two week remediation breaks every nine weeks and shorten summer break. Smith doesn’t foresee the change in schedule affecting the budget, but he did acknowledge that there will be restructuring in terms of how the district does things throughout the year.
“As far as a cost standpoint, I don’t see a big increase in the budget,” he said.
