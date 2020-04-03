Greater Greenwood United Ministry announces its emergency food pantry is opening to the community Monday through Wednesday of next week.
The food pantry will be operating as the "Drive-up Express Pantry." Look for the tent in the front parking lot of the ministry, 1404 Edgefield St.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon or as long as supplies last. Only 50 bags of food will be given out each day.
One bag of food per vehicle will be distributed. No paperwork is needed. Greater Greenwood United Ministry may be reached at 864-223-9144.
The GGUM pantry is being opened up to the community since Food Bank of Greenwood County is not conducting mobile site visits this April. Additionally, the Food Bank is closed through April 14, while it is restocked and procedures are put in place to ensure safety during this time of COVID-19 precautions.
