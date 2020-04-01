Small businesses will soon see relief provided by the CARES Act signed into law last Friday.
Small businesses and sole proprietorships will be able to apply for loans under the Payroll Protection Program starting on Friday. Independent contractors and self-employed individuals will have to wait until April 10 to apply.
These loans can be fully forgiven and the money can be used for eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Businesses with less than 500 employees can apply.
Small business owners can apply through any participating SBA lender.
