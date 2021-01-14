You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Small Business Administration reopens PPP

+1 
Jerry Stevens

JERRY STEVENS
+1 
Jamie Compton

JAMIE COMPTON

After a previous successful deployment of the Paycheck Protection Program, the Small Business Administration reactivated the program Monday.

Banks in the Lakelands have welcomed the reopening of the program with open arms.

“I would say we are excited to be participating in the PPP program again and are waiting on guidance from the SBA on when they will allow mid-size banks like First Citizens Bank to begin processing the applications,” Jerry Stevens, market president for First Citizens Bank, said in an email.

The program has two components: first draw loans and second draw loans. Previous participants in the PPP can apply for second draw loans. Second draw loans became available to some lenders Wednesday.

“To promote access for smaller lenders and their customers, SBA will initially only accept second draw PPP loan applications from participating community financial institutions,” a page on the PPP website said.

The website also said $25 billion is set aside for second draw PPP loans to eligible borrowers with a maximum of 10 employees or loans of $250,000 or less to low- or moderate-income neighborhoods.

“The preliminary PPP2 application looks as though it allows for loans to businesses with less than 300 employees and there will be a larger loan amount for accommodations and restaurant business,” Stevens said. “I think we would all agree they have been more negatively impacted with reduced revenues from comparable quarters.”

To be eligible for second draw PPP loans, the business needs to: have received a first draw PPP loan and used it for only authorized uses, has no more than 300 employees and can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

The maximum loan amount is calculated at 2.5 times the average monthly payroll costs from 2019 or 2020. For accommodation and food service businesses, the maximum loan is 3.5 times the average monthly payroll costs. The loans are capped at $2 million.

For small businesses that did not participate in the initial PPP, first draw loans are available again.

Many banks reported success in getting loans forgiven from previous installments of the PPP.

“We feel the PPP has been successful to date, and we have had success with loan forgiveness,” Jamie Compton, communications director for Countybank, said in an email. “We have processed around $20-25 million loans for the Greenwood market.”

The SBA, which administers the program, boasts of many loans in the program being forgiven.

“The SBA has so far received 1,346,125 forgiveness applications for approximately $170.5 billion,” a Tuesday press release from the SBA said. “SBA has made payment on nearly 85% of the applications, forgiving over $100 billion.”

While he would not give specifics for the Greenwood market, Stevens said First Citizens Bank assisted with more than 23,000 PPP loans for an amount in excess of $3.2 billion.

The application period will remain open until March 31.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
Small Business Administration reopens PPP

Small Business Administration reopens PPP

After a previous successful deployment of the Paycheck Protection Program, the Small Business Administration reactivated the program Monday.

DHEC working to get limited vaccine supply in people's arms

DHEC working to get limited vaccine supply in people's arms

More people are getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and state officials have set up a platform for those eligible to find out how to schedule their appointment to get it.

COVID-19 update: New cases surge in SC, across Lakelands despite incomplete data

COVID-19 update: New cases surge in SC, across Lakelands despite incomplete data

New COVID-19 cases in South Carolina surged to 4,673 on Wednesday despite incomplete data reporting amid a nationwide surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Parents express frustration with District 52's hybrid learning decision

Parents express frustration with District 52's hybrid learning decision

NINETY SIX — Parents of students at Greenwood County School District 52 left Tuesday’s board meeting were disappointed after the district voted to return to hybrid learning for the second semester.

COVID-19 update: SC has second day with incomplete data

COVID-19 update: SC has second day with incomplete data

South Carolina's tally of new COVID-19 cases fell more on Tuesday as the state again acknowledged incomplete data reporting amid a nationwide surge of the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

+2
Self starts hotline for people 70+ to sign up for COVID vaccine

Self starts hotline for people 70+ to sign up for COVID vaccine

Starting Thursday, people age 70 and older in Self Regional Medical Center’s seven-county service area can start signing up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home