Sixth IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ Index-Journal building
The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St., where a sixth employee tested positive for COVID-19.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to be injected into the arms of state residents and novel coronavirus cases remain high nationally and throughout the Palmetto State, a sixth Index-Journal employee has tested positive for the respiratory virus. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July.

The sixth employee to test positive was last in the office on Jan. 28 and was tested Friday. The employee has experienced mild symptoms and is remaining quarantined at home. The employee had been exposed to someone outside of work who has the virus. Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case today Monday. The employee works in a remote area of the building and does not come in regular contact with most fellow employees who yet work at the Phoenix Street office.

Early on in the pandemic, in March, the Index-Journal stopped allowing customers to enter the building as a precaution to protect them and employees. A number of employees also worked remotely for about six months. The newspaper offices reopened to the public in late September when employees who had been working remotely also returned.

On Jan. 7, the newspaper offices were again closed to the public and the majority of employees were again allowed to work remotely. This was done out of an abundance of caution in the wake of soaring case numbers in and around Greenwood County.

The newspaper still requires employees to wear face coverings when moving about the building or when in close proximity to others. Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.

Most who contract COVID-19 experience only mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

