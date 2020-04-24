Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands; statewide tally tops 5,000

State health officials reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus in Saluda County and one each in Greenwood and Abbeville county, part of 168 additional cases recorded Friday.
The state also saw eight more COVID-19-related deaths, however, a prior death has been removed from the overall count while officials make sure the death was associated with the fast-spreading respiratory virus.
Statewide, there have been 5,070 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 157 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 73% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 24
Edgefield — 22 (1 death)
Greenwood — 42
Laurens — 21 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (1 death)
Newberry — 22 (1 death)
Saluda — 23
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 14 county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, nearly 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Wednesday, 46,996 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 36,214 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
