Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands; statewide tally tops 5,000

State health officials reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus in Saluda County and one each in Greenwood and Abbeville county, part of 168 additional cases recorded Friday.

The state also saw eight more COVID-19-related deaths, however, a prior death has been removed from the overall count while officials make sure the death was associated with the fast-spreading respiratory virus.

Statewide, there have been 5,070 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 157 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 73% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 24

Edgefield — 22 (1 death)

Greenwood — 42

Laurens — 21 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 22 (1 death)

Saluda — 23

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 14 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, nearly 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Wednesday, 46,996 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 36,214 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Tax advance loan customers wait longer for stimulus checks

Many Lakelands residents were expecting to see a stimulus check deposited into their bank account on April 15. Some found that direct deposit in their account while others were confused as to why they didn’t receive their check.

SC's coronavirus death toll rises to 150 as cumulative cases near 5,000

State health officials reported 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday along with 10 additional deaths. Abbeville and Saluda county each reported an additional case of the virus.

Lakelands schools to remain closed, make plans for the remainder of the school year

Short of having students spread out to the point that some would be standing in the corners of the room, there is no way to practice social distancing in a traditional classroom.

Uptown Market reopened Wednesday with drive-thru operation

After being closed for two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uptown Market in Greenwood opened Wednesday morning with a new concept — drive-thru only.

11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands

State health officials said there are six additional cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County, four new cases in Abbeville County and one new case in Greenwood County, part of 160 additional cases reported statewide on Wednesday.

