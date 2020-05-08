Silence of the bands: Lakelands high school band directors, members sound off

Eric Gardner, a senior band member at Emerald High School, used a football analogy to articulate the present state of marching band during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s like telling a football team to run drills with the knowledge that they’re not going to (play) any games,” he said.
“That’s kind of where band is. It’s unfortunate, but I can’t imagine a scenario in which it would be much better. All the concerts are canceled, so you do what you can with what you have, which right now isn’t a whole lot.”
High school marching bands across the Lakelands have been silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Anthony Gaskin, Greenwood High School’s band director, said the 2019-20 school year has “been a year of adjustments.” He even referenced a storm that swept through Greenwood in October, which caused the band to adjust its schedule ahead of both the Upper State and State Championships.
“Of course things are kind of flipped for us, and nothing will ever replace the instruction that students can receive in a classroom face to face in a group setting, but we’re trying to manage as best as possible,” he said.
Gaskin, like other band directors in the area, had to come up with different ways to keep band members engaged and practicing while they are stuck at home. He said teaching, and learning, music during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a “learning process” for him and the band. He uses Google Classroom to disburse daily assignments to band members, and he instructs them to practice their instruments at least 30 minutes a day.
Tyler South, Emerald High School’s band director, also requires his band to practice their instruments 30 minutes a day.
South will not be returning as the school’s band director next year, and he will leave all the decision-making beyond the 2019-20 academic year to the new director, Aaron Acord. Although he will not be returning, he has continued to communicate regularly with the band members to track their progress. Being able to play their music at home has had an overall positive impact on the students with schools closed because of the pandemic, he noted.
South incorporated an online music sheet and practice logs to encourage students to practice at home. Band members have even migrated into groups and are sharing videos of themselves playing music. Anderson Lowe, a senior band member at Emerald High, compared South’s practice logs to concert evaluations.
“We would have to write about what we did good (and) what we did bad,” he said.
South taught general music at Westview Middle School and had no prior band director experience before he came to Emerald High. In a short amount of time, he did become close with members of the band, and he said it’s “a little bit disheartening” how the new coronavirus has stopped them from performing together again. The band did have a concert right before Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all South Carolina public schools to close, and while he and the band have that to cherish, he acknowledged that members weren’t given any new music to practice.
Michael Gardner, a freshman band member at Emerald High, said he is not becoming a better musician while at home because he did not receive new music to practice before the school closure. An aspect of learning from home that he, Eric and Anderson all have enjoyed is being able to practice more frequently.
Christie Hodge and the Ware Shoals High School Band are trying to make “lemons into lemonade.” As band director, her job is to make sure the band continues to practice while at home. Zoom meetings and weekly graded assignments have been her way of keeping track of her students’ progress.
Concerts aren’t the only thing the new coronavirus canceled as the band’s spring banquet was also canceled. Hodge said seniors will still be presented awards, whether virtually or by some other means.
Hodge and other educators at Ware Shoals High School preach resiliency, and she thinks her kids have responded well. Her students have shown up to Zoom meetings, and they have been responsive to group text messages on the Remind application.
“I’ve been really proud of our kids, our program and our administration,” she said. “We’ve navigated through this, (and) it’s definitely new waters that nobody knows how to weave through, so we’re doing the best that we can.”
David Vickery, band director at Ninety Six High School, said the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting his band “just like it would any other school function.”
“We were not able to perform our spring concert, our concert performance assessment was canceled and a lot of our state functions that are within our band organization had to be canceled at the end of the year, so we’re just having to adapt in these strange times,” he said.
Vickery uses Google Classroom to give feedback on band members’ individual performances. Band members take videos of themselves playing a particular piece of music that was assigned to them, and then they send their clip to Google Classroom for him to assess. After giving feedback, he takes the individual videos of all of the band members and compiles them into one video using Adobe Premiere Pro.
“That’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s more so to give them meaning to their assignments,” he said. “We’re not just assigning busywork, but we’re actually creating art as a result of what we’re doing.”
Vickery said he does not know what the future holds, but he and the students are “hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.” He said the vast majority of band directors in the state are planners, so they plan the whole year in advance.
“This is difficult because it’s hard for me to sit back and go ‘I don’t know’,” he said. “I can come up with 15 different game plans but I’d just be stressing myself out.”
