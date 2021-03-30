You are the owner of this article.
Seventh IJ employee tests positive for COVID-19

IJ Index-Journal building
The Index-Journal building at 610 Phoenix St.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

A seventh Index-Journal employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The first positive case at the newspaper occurred in July 2020.

The seventh employee to test positive was last in the office Friday and was tested Sunday. The employee has experienced mild symptoms and is remaining quarantined at home. The employee had been exposed to someone outside of work who has the virus. Employees of the family-owned newspaper were notified about the positive case Tuesday. The employee does not come in regular contact with most fellow employees who work at the Phoenix Street office, which reopened to the public Monday.

The newspaper still requires employees to wear face coverings when moving about the building or when in close proximity to others.

Employees are also required to wear masks when representing the company in public.

Most who contract COVID-19 experience only mild to moderate symptoms, although some will experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most likely to see complications are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions.

