Seven test positive at District 52 since spring break's end

Since spring break ended, seven people within Greenwood County School District 52 have quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, with 11 other people quarantined as close contacts of someone who tested positive, according to a news release from the district.
From April 5 through Monday, Ninety Six Primary School has had four students quarantined for close contact, while Ninety Six Elementary School has five students in close-contact quarantine and a student and staff member quarantined after testing positive. Edgewood Middle School has two students quarantined for close contact, along with a student and staff member quarantined for testing positive.
Ninety Six High School has two COVID-19 positive students, along with one staff member who tested positive.
"Close contacts testing positive should notify their school’s principal and continue quarantining at home while awaiting instructions from the district as to their next steps," the news release said. "Individuals experiencing symptoms or receiving a positive COVID-19 test are strongly encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare provider."