Filing for political offices has opened and on Monday will draw to a close. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our daily lives, it has also changed the way campaigns are running.
“Right now, it has halted our door-to-door,” said Bryan Hope, a Republican candidate for Senate District 10 currently occupied by Greenwood's Floyd Nicholson. “It’s going to sure hinder us.”
Hope said he is relying on phone conversations as a means of campaigning.
Hope, a rodeo clown and auctioneer, isn’t the only candidate seeking the GOP nod in District 10 race. Greenwood attorney Billy Garrett has also filed. His campaign has also been affected.
“We had to cancel our campaign kickoff,” said John Parker, Garrett's campaign manager. “We have paused a lot of campaign activity.”
Garrett’s campaign has also been making calls, but not for political reasons. Parker said volunteers have been calling and checking on the well-being of residents, including the elderly.
Even though traditional campaign efforts have been sidelined, Parker said the Garrett campaign’s social media presence has increased.
Nicholson is the only Democrat to file for his seat as of Friday. His campaign has also been affected.
“Things are sort of on hold,” Nicholson said. He said that the focus right now is on preventing the spread of coronavirus.
SC Senate District 10 covers most of Abbeville and Greenwood counties and part of McCormick and Saluda counties. Filing closes at noon on March 30.
