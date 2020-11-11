Self's COVID admissions rise amid apparent fall spike

COVID-19 cases are steadily rising across the Upstate, according to state officials, and local hospital staff say while Greenwood’s spike isn’t as dramatic as others, it’s still cause for concern.
On Wednesday, South Carolina saw 987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to date from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. Nine of the new cases were in Greenwood County, which has an incidence rate of about 221 per 100,000 people during the past two weeks.
“All across the country and the state of South Carolina, we’re seeing increased COVID-19 infections as we move into cooler weather,” said Dr. Matt Logan, Self Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer. “Though our spike locally doesn’t look as dramatic as some areas in the mid-west, it’s still something to be concerned about.”
According to data from Self, on Wednesday the hospital had 19 in-house COVID-19 positive patients, with two patients under investigation for the virus. Eight of the patients in the hospital are on ventilators, and to date, the hospital has admitted more than 500 patients with COVID-19.
“Just a month ago, we typically had half that,” Logan said. “So, our numbers have significantly increased since early October, and there is continued need for vigilance in mask wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene.”
Health officials at DHEC warned of a possible fall surge, as cases in Pickens, Greenville and surrounding counties increased. On Nov. 5, State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell emphasized the ongoing responsibility people have to take steps to prevent the virus’ spread.
“No one should lose sight of the power we each hold to help decrease deaths and illnesses from COVID-19 for all of us,” she said. “We truly have an opportunity to take much better control of the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask in public and practicing physical distancing, consistently, would change the trajectory of our cases in South Carolina in a positive way, and it is my hope this happens very soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.