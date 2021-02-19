Self tops 25,000 doses of COVID vaccine administered

Harsh winter weather that’s left hundreds of thousands without power in Texas and elsewhere is also affecting COVID-19 vaccine shipments throughout the Southeast, including at Self Regional Medical Center.
The hospital’s shipment of first doses this week came in Monday, and they were scheduled to receive a shipment of second doses Wednesday, but those syringes didn’t arrive until the following day.
“We were a little bit concerned about tomorrow,” Self CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer said, “but because doses arrived, we will be able to finish up our vaccination appointments for this week.”
Vaccinations have gone smoothly, with daily calls to work out the logistics of vaccination appointments and how many they can schedule daily. The hospital administered 3,231 doses through Wednesday of this week, with 256 of those being given out in a walk-in clinic in Edgefield County.
Early Friday, hospital officials expect to administer their 25,000th dose.
“We’ll continue to vaccinate at the rate that we receive vaccines,” Pfeiffer said. “We can do as much as 1,200 doses a day if push comes to shove, but obviously we don’t because we don’t want to schedule people and then run out of vaccines.”
Especially with extreme winter weather posing shipping issues for the coming week, he said the hospital has been cautious with how many appointments its staff schedules. So far, Self hasn’t had to postpone or cancel any appointments because of a lack of vaccine availability.
On Wednesday, the hospital partnered with Edgefield County’s JET Middle School to host a walk-in clinic there, vaccinating 256 people on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic served as a testing ground for possible future community vaccination events, as supplies increase and more populations get access to the vaccine.
“We saw it as kind of a test case for future, similar outreach events,” said Mark Hyatt, Self’s director of marketing and public relations. “That facility was just ideal for what we needed to do there.”
It’s also an example of the types of partnerships Self has been building while waiting for broader access to the vaccine. Self’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Logan said he has worked with superintendents in Greenwood County school districts 50, 51 and 52, along with Laurens County school districts 55 and 56, and Saluda and Edgefield county schools to set up vaccination plans for when school staff will be eligible to receive their shots.
Logan said he’s also been in talks with Greenwood’s private schools, though the most recent plans in works are to vaccinate Laurens County school staff at Self Medical Group’s practice in Laurens.
“We anticipate we would probably do a day event where we go over there and they’re estimating maybe five to 600 staff who would want to get vaccinated,” Logan said. “There’s still a few more details to work out, but we’re excited about working with our local schools.”
For Greenwood County’s schools, Logan said they’re looking at several options. While the hospital could probably manage to vaccinate everyone who wanted it in a day or two at their current vaccination site, they are exploring options to use school facilities if needed.
With the Johnson and Johnson vaccine under consideration for emergency use, Pfeiffer said he expects to see more doses coming in from the federal government in the coming weeks. In the meantime, he said it appears as though cases have come down from the January spike and there’s hope that as more people get vaccinated, those numbers will continue to trend down.
Still, we’re far from in the clear. Wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing are still key in limiting the spread as people get the vaccine. Logan said as time goes on, he’s seeing more people in the community and more Self team members warm to the idea of getting the vaccine — people who were once hesitant have had enough time to see that the medicine is safe.
