Self staff celebrates vaccine milestone

There’s still a long way to go in vaccinating people against COVID-19, but at Self Regional crews took a minute to celebrate a milestone Friday — the staff at Self has administered more than 25,000 doses of vaccine so far.
The Support Services Center was transformed from a regular office building into the site where nearly all the hospital’s vaccines have been given. The crews are up to about 1,000 doses daily now, said Andy Hartung, Self assistant vice president and chief information officer.
“Things have been outstanding,” Hartung said. “The average turnaround time has been about 20-30 minutes.”
By scheduling vaccine appointments in hourly bursts, he said staff members get patients through at a quick pace, even with a 15-minute observation period. As more people continue to sign up for appointments, hospital staff have been taking the time to discuss the vaccine with people and reduce their hesitancy to get the shots.
Hartung said he’s had people get cold feet at the clinic’s door, but the staff is always eager to work through people’s hesitancy and answer any questions or doubts they have.
“I actually really like the questions,” said Stephanie Smith, critical care clinical pharmacist. “I want to spend time making sure people are comfortable before getting the vaccine.”
The most frequent questions she fields are about vaccine safety. Some people come in worried the vaccine was rushed.
“That’s just not the case,” Smith said. “None of the safety measures were skipped in the development.”
Smith and Hartung said some of the hesitancy might come from the fact that this is a new format for vaccines, using MRNA to teach the body to create a spike protein that the body’s immune system develops antibodies for. The second dose then activates a bigger immune response, protecting the person from contracting the virus in the future, if they’re exposed.
“Usually vaccines are a piece of the virus that are either killed or weakened, and they’re injected into the body to trigger an immune response,” Smith said.
The MRNA vaccine instead taps into a natural process Hartung said the body does all the time, which is using MRNA to trigger protein creation.
Staff members aren’t just working to educate people about the vaccine. Hartung said the work to put together vaccination events and clinics takes crews from departments throughout the hospital. The core team at the Support Services Building is about 20 to 25 people, but far more are involved, working days, nights and weekends, to plan and organize outreach programs.
“When we say, ‘Hey let’s have a walk-in clinic,’ they come together and make it happen overnight,” Hartung said. “The reason we celebrate today is that everyone involved is working a day job and doing this to make it all happen. Everyone involved has a day job, but also works sometimes until 8 or 9 p.m., sometimes on weekends to get these things done.”
