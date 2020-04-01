Self Regional Healthcare patients can now see their doctor without having to go to the doctor’s office.
Virtual Visits is a new program Self has rolled out to help minimize face-to-face contact and the risk of spreading the COVID-19 infection. At all Self Regional Healthcare Physician Practice offices, patients can now see their doctor using video calls on a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Dr. Mark Van Swol, director of outpatient medicine at Self, said visits for chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high cholesterol can be handled normally via telemedicine. While visits over video calls don’t allow physicians to take vitals or do physical examinations of the body, he said most things can be handled virtually.
“Self Regional has wanted to do telemedicine for a while now, but obviously the coronavirus has sped that up,” Van Swol said.
According to a news release from Self, patients can expect an initial registration phone call from the office 10-15 minutes before their appointment, then a phone call from their provider to start the visit. The aim is to provide the same quality of care a patient would receive if coming into the office.
To schedule a virtual visit, patients should call their physician’s office or message the office through MyChart at mychart.selfregional.org The video calls are through the app Google DUO, which is available for free on iOS and Android devices, or at duo.google.com.
For people having trouble with downloading or operating the app, Van Swol suggested they get family to help, as the app is a useful tool that allows doctors to continue seeing patients without any added risk of exposure. The app encrypts the data transferred by both parties, and no data is stored, Van Swol said.
These visits aren’t intended for medical emergencies, and patients needing emergency care should call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.