The furloughs and staffing adjustments rolled out at area hospitals have gone into effect, and Greenwood’s Self Regional Healthcare has released more details about exactly how it’s cutting staffing costs amid sinking revenues.
Abbeville Area Medical Center’s plans might be released Tuesday.
Self Regional Healthcare President and CEO Jim Pfeiffer first announced a wave of staffing adjustments April 3, announcing that across the hospital’s staff, employees would be seeing furloughs and unpaid time off. Those changes took effect Sunday, Pfeiffer said.
“Beginning April 12, 2020, we have begun temporary furloughs of some personnel assigned to both clinical and non-clinical departments,” he said in an emailed statement. “Though we can’t go into detail about specific individuals or departments affected, I can tell you that the furloughs and time off without pay have been broadly applied across the entire organization, impacting both clinical and non-clinical staff; both leaders and front line staff.”
In all, 650 team members have been furloughed and 160 leaders, including some physicians, will be taking time off without pay. Pfeiffer said these choices were made in an effort to ensure patient care won’t be affected.
During the past few weeks, Pfeiffer said the hospital’s revenue has been down about 35% — a consequence of stopping all elective procedures and surgeries, which is a significant source of the hospital’s income. That trend, he said, is expected to continue or get worse in the coming weeks.
Furloughs are temporary leaves of absence, allowing those employees to maintain their employment and benefits through the hospital while being eligible to apply for state unemployment benefits. They’ll remain eligible for medical, dental and prescription coverage, including for their covered dependents. Pfeiffer also said Self will cover the team members’ current health plan benefit premiums for them and their covered dependents during this time.
“I realize these furloughs will create a hardship for the affected team members and their families, and I sincerely wish conditions were different,” Pfeiffer said. “But, I also believe that to ensure the financial sustainability of the organization, these drastic cost-saving measures are necessary at this time.”
In the meantime, he said he’s seen people at the hospital stepping up to volunteer for roles outside their normal duties to meet the challenges of the coronavirus head-on.
“I’ve heard their willingness to make personal sacrifices to help us all get through these hard times,” he said. “In fact, 63% of the furloughs were team members who volunteered. I think that says a lot about the spirit of cooperation and teamwork we have at Self Regional Healthcare.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.