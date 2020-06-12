Self reports another employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another employee at Self Regional Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to hospital officials.
Besides confirming that an employee had tested positive, Self Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt couldn't share more information on the person. It marks the 10th team member to test positive for COVID-19 since testing began at the hospital.
With previous cases, Self CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer explained that team members who test positive are quarantined at home, and that hospital staff monitor the people who came in close contact with the person who tested positive.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say health care workers can return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and improvement, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Another strategy for returning to work proposed by the CDC suggests excluding the employee from work until their health has improved and they've received two negative results from an FDA-authorized COVID-19 test.
