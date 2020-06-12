You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Self reports another employee tests positive for COVID-19

Self Regional Medical Center

Self Regional Medical Center

 SUBMITTED

Another employee at Self Regional Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to hospital officials.

Besides confirming that an employee had tested positive, Self Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mark Hyatt couldn't share more information on the person. It marks the 10th team member to test positive for COVID-19 since testing began at the hospital.

With previous cases, Self CEO and President Jim Pfeiffer explained that team members who test positive are quarantined at home, and that hospital staff monitor the people who came in close contact with the person who tested positive. 

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say health care workers can return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since recovery and improvement, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Another strategy for returning to work proposed by the CDC suggests excluding the employee from work until their health has improved and they've received two negative results from an FDA-authorized COVID-19 test.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 60 cases in two days; SC case tally jumps 770

COVID-19 update: Greenwood County adds 60 cases in two days; SC case tally jumps 770

Greenwood County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, part of a record-setting 770 cases added statewide. Five more South Carolinians with the respiratory virus have died.

Self reports another employee tests positive for COVID-19

Self reports another employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another employee at Self Regional Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, according to hospital officials.

Sports Break employee tests positive for COVID-19

Sports Break employee tests positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Sports Break became the latest Greenwood restaurant to have an employee test positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made early Friday morning on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Updated
+2
SC educators try to make school plans as COVID-19 cases rise

SC educators try to make school plans as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina educators talked Thursday about how schools can prepare to have students return in about two months amid the COVID-19 pandemic even as nearly all indicators about the disease's spread in South Carolina are going up.

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 50 cases; Greenwood County sees 5th death

COVID-19 update: Lakelands adds 50 cases; Greenwood County sees 5th death

Greenwood County recorded its largest increase to date with 36 new cases of COVID-19, part of 687 cases reported statewide on Thursday. Laurens County added nine cases while, while Abbeville County saw three new cases and Saluda County had two.

NHC reports 3 employees, 1 patient test positive for COVID-19

NHC reports 3 employees, 1 patient test positive for COVID-19

Three more employees and one patient at NHC Healthcare Greenwood have tested positive for COVID-19, but all are asymptomatic and have had subsequent tests come back negative, according to a representative.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home