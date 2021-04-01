You are the owner of this article.
Self Regional relaxes visitation policy

Jim Pfeiffer

JAMES A. PFEIFFER
Nick Davidson

NICK DAVIDSON

With the beginning of a new month, hospitals are beginning to relax visitation policies that have remained stringent since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning today, Self Regional Healthcare will expand its visitation policy.

“We are changing the visitation policy effective April 1,” Jim Pfeiffer, Self Regional Healthcare CEO, said in an interview Monday.

The hospital previously only allowed one care partner — one that helps facilitate the care of the patient — to visit between 1-3 p.m.

“We are going to change that we will now allow two care partners,” Pfeiffer said.

He said the hospital is also expanding the hours in which a care partner can visit to 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

“Much greater access over an extended period of time for two care partners,” Pfeiffer said.

For outpatient services such as an imaging appointment, he said one care partner will be allowed to accompany a patient. Emergency room patients will be allowed one care partner as well once a patient is in the treatment area.

Pfeiffer said for physician offices, one care partner is allowed to accompany a patient. In the case of a pediatric doctor visit, two care partners can accompany the child.

Hospitals might see lasting changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, including visitation restrictions.

“I’m not sure we will ever get back to that kind of open visitation policy,” Pfeiffer said. “I’m not sure it was healthy for patients that are trying to recoup and recover having people there any hour of the day or night.”

Pfeiffer said Self has a logistical process of checking in patients and care partners. He said the hospital has made preparations to ensure that this new policy will function smoothly.

“Hospitals know what’s best for them,” Nick Davidson, DHEC’s senior deputy for public health, said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Davidson said it is likely that hospitals are relaxing their visitation policies because of a combination of the increase in vaccinations and the subsequent decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

“Individuals want and need to see their loved ones,” Davidson said. “It is certainly appropriate.”

During the media briefing, Davidson was asked about the topic of vaccine passports.

“We are not pursuing this at this point,” Davidson said.

He said DHEC will continue to watch how vaccine passport processes are developed in other places and if there was a need for some type vaccine verification, DHEC would work with the CDC to develop a plan. He also said that the CDC vaccination form is not a vaccination passport.

“It is not intended to be a secure form,” Davidson said.

While the number of positive COVID-19 cases has decreased and the vaccination has opened up to anyone aged 16 and up, Davidson urged caution.

“I think we need to be very careful about feeling that we are in a phase of normalcy,” Davidson said. “Now is not a time to rest on our laurels.”

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

